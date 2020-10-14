Craig Police Department investigating burglary at KFC/Taco Bell

The Craig Police Department is currently investigating a few leads regarding a burglary that took place at KFC/Taco Bell sometime in the night between Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11, according to Craig Police Captain Bill Leonard.

The burglary at the food chain was reported around 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. When police arrived, a manager told officers that they had noticed that two brackets holding registers in place had been bent and pried open, and more than $150 was removed from the registers.

Security footage inside the restaurant captured a male in a gray sweatshirt and jeans removing the registers from the brackets.

“There was no sign of forced entry into the building,” Captain Leonard said. “However, they had discovered signs of someone being inside the building a couple days prior at night that may have entered through a faulty door, or the building may not have been properly secured.”

Police do not know if the two incidents are connected. Those with information regarding the burglary are asked to contact Craig Police Officer Kennell directly at 970-824-8111.

