Craig Police Department gives two Life Saving awards and swears in new officer

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Craig Police Department honored two officers for their life-saving efforts while on duty, and swore in a new officer to the force.

Craig Police Chief Michael Cochran administered the oath of officer to Nathan Baker as the newest police officer for the city of Craig. Baker joins the Craig police force after serving 12 years with the Moffat County Sheriff’s Department.

Baker received his pin from Captain Doug Conrad in the Craig Council Chambers. He and his K9 partner, Odin, join the existing K9 team of Corporeal Grant Laehr and K9 unit Bane on the Craig police force. Grant and Bane were also recognized on Tuesday for completing training in several new skills and exposure to different scenarios.

Chief Cochran said the department is proud to add a seasoned officer like Baker, as well as an additional K9 unit to the force.

Chief Cochran also presented Life Saving awards to police officers Ryan Hampton and Kelsey Morford for their quick assessment of a situation and training as first responders that helped save the life of a female patient in October.

According to the request submitted by Sgt. Anthony Fandel, officers Morford and Hampton responded to an emergency call on Oct. 18 for a 72-year-old woman who was having a stroke.

Fandel said that when he arrived on scene with the two officers, Morford immediately approached the woman and began giving chest compressions, and Hampton went to the woman’s head and began performing rescue breaths.

The two officers continued to perform CPR until more advanced assistance arrived and took over the treatment. Eventually the patient regained a heartbeat and started breathing on her own when she was transported to the hospital.

The department later learned that the woman was flown out later that day, had a successful surgery, and was released from the hospital a week later. Fandel said thanks to Morford and Hampton’s quick response and utilizing their first responder training, the woman is still alive today.

When Chief Cochran presented the Life Saving awards on Tuesday night he said that assisting in saving someone’s life is the highest honor for police officers on duty. Both Hampton and Morford received Life Saving awards and pins to wear with their uniforms.