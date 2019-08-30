Craig Police Department awards officers for lifesaving efforts

Craig Police Department officers Jeff Bond and Jessey Kennell receive a round of applause from Craig City Council as well as lifesaving medals Tuesday, Aug. 29 for their "prompt critical thinking, professionalism and dedication to the community" in saving the life of a possible drug overdose victim.

A pair of Craig Police Department officers were honored by Craig City Council during the Aug. 27 meeting for their efforts in keeping a resident alive.

Officers Jeff Bond and Jessey Kennell were dispatched in the early morning hours of June 11 to a possible drug overdose involving an unresponsive 26-year-old male, according to a news release from the police department.

Craig Police Department Officer Jessey Kennell receives a lifesaving medal Aug. 29.

“On arrival they quickly assessed the victim and determined that he did appear to have symptoms of an opioid overdose and that he was unresponsive with no pulse. Officers administered one dose of Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, and started CPR,” the release stated. “After no response, a second dose of Narcan was administered and CPR was continued. After several minutes of CPR the victim regained a pulse.”

The Craig Police Department provides its lifesaving medal to members of the department who display heroism, critical thinking skills, and professionalism that saves a life.

Emergency medical services credited Bond and Kennell the officers with saving the man’s life.

“The officers’ actions demonstrated prompt critical thinking, professionalism and dedication to the community they serve,” the release said.