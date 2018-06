Craig Police Department asks for help locating pool burglars

CRAIG — Craig Police Department is asking for help to locate a person or persons responsible for breaking into the Craig Pool Complex.

The break-in occurred sometime between 10 p.m. June 19 and 6 a.m. June 20, Capt. Bill Leonard said.

He added that the perpetrators caused damage to the facility, items were taken from the concession stand area, a city vehicle was damaged, and items were thrown into the pool.

Pool staff was able to hold a morning class while officers completed their work at the crime scene and the facility was open to the public by late morning Wednesday.

“I do not believe they had the concession stand today,” Leonard said.

Anyone with information should contact Craig Regional Communication Center at 970-824-8111.