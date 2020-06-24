Craig Police Department arrests two locals in separate drug busts

The Craig Police Department arrested two Craig locals on consecutive days earlier this week, seizing more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of heroin.

Early on the morning of June 21 at 12:46 a.m., Officer Mendoza of the Craig Police Department stopped a motorcycle in the 600 block of Legion in Craig for fictitious license plates, according to the department.

Prior to the stop, Officer Mendoza had dispatch complete a computer check on the Colorado license plate of a 1978 Yamaha motorcycle, which came back as expired in 2017, which led to the initial stop, according to the arrest affidavit.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 32-year-old Jeff Noland of Craig. Noland told police that he had just recently purchased the motorcycle and was unable to provide proof of insurance.

Later, police ran the VIN number on the motorcycle, which came back registered to a 1996 Yamaha motorcycle. Additionally, CSP Dispatch completed a computer check on Noland, which came back with a suspended driver’s license.

At this time, Deputy Baker and K-9 Odin of the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to assist with the traffic stop. K-9 Odin quickly gave officers a positive indication of drugs.

During the stop and subsequent search, Noland was found to be in possession of over 69 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over one gram of suspected heroin and a large amount of cash, according to the department.

Noland was found to have multiple baggies with a white crystalline substance identified as methamphetamine in his pockets, as well as two baggies that contained a brown tar substance, later identified as heroin. Police then searched a backpack Noland was wearing. In the backpack, police found addition baggies of methamphetamine and heroin, as well as a small digital scale.

Noland also was found to have nearly $500 in cash on him at the time of the stop.

Noland was then arrested and booked into the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office on numerous drug and traffic charges, including unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, crime of violation of a protection order, driving under restraint, compulsory insurance, and violation of registration provisions.

The very next day, Colorado Parole Officer Koopman asked for assistance from officers of the Craig Police Department at a residence in the 500 Block of Rose Street.

Officers Kennell and Hashir responded to his request, which led to another big drug bust involving 33-year-old Michael Colvin.

While assisting PO Koopman, officers recovered over 42 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 7 grams of suspected black tar heroin, and a large amount of cash.

According to the arrest affidavit, when PO Koopman arrived on scene for a home visit of the residence, a woman was leaving the residence with a large duffel bag. While communicating with Colvin in the front yard, PO Koopman instructed the woman to leave the bag.

Inside the bag, police then found functional scales, drug paraphernalia, new jeweler’s baggies, jeweler’s baggies with white powdery residue and new large zip lock bags, as well as the 42 grams of methamphetamine and 7 grams of black tar heroin. Police also found $2,253 comprised of small and large bills, as well as a bill of sale for a 1987 Kawasaki that was sold to Colvin.

After discovering the contents of the duffel bag, police then searched the residence and found an unloaded syringe in the bathroom, and a few drug paraphernalia items in the bedroom, according to the arrest affidavit.

Later, while speaking with police, Colvin told officers that he uses an “8 ball” of methamphetamine a day. While running his name through dispatch, police discovered Colvin had a restraining order against him that was issued in 2013 and runs through 2022, which prohibits him from possessing or consuming alcoholic beverages or controlled substances.

Following the seizure of drugs, Michael Colvin was arrested booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges of unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale of drugs, and crime of a violation of protection order.

