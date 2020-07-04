Craig Police Department arrests local woman connected to June 22 drug bust

The Craig Police Department arrested 29-year-old Britta Schmitzer June 24 in connection to the June 22 drug bust at a residence on the 500 Block of Rose Street that saw officers seize more than 42 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 7 grams of suspected black tar heroin, and a large amount of cash.

Britta Schmitzer / Courtesy Photo Moffat County Jail

On June 22, Colorado Parole Officer Koopman asked for assistance from officers of the Craig Police Department at a residence in the 500 Block of Rose Street.

According to the arrest affidavit, when PO Koopman arrived on scene for a home visit of the residence, a woman, later identified as Schmitzer, was leaving the residence with a large duffel bag. While communicating with 33-year-old Michael Colvin in the front yard, PO Koopman instructed Schmitzer to leave the bag.

Schmitzer dropped the bag and left, according to the affidavit, which later led to Colvin’s arrest, as police found functional scales, drug paraphernalia, new jeweler’s baggies, jeweler’s baggies with white powdery residue and new large zip lock bags, as well as the 42 grams of methamphetamine and 7 grams of black tar heroin. Police also found $2,253 comprised of small and large bills, as well as a bill of sale for a 1987 Kawasaki that was sold to Colvin.

Colvin was arrested and booked into the Moffat County Jail on charges of unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing, or sale of drugs, and crime of a violation of protection order.

Two days later, officers from CPD, with probable cause for arrest of Schmitzer stemming from the June 22 incident, contacted Schmitzer after seeing her around 3:30 p.m. as a passenger in a vehicle in front of a residence on 12th and Rose Street.

Schmitzer was placed under arrest, booked into Moffat County Jail and charged with unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of drugs.

