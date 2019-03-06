Craig police crack down on abandoned vehicles: On the Record — March 5

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, March 5

8:39 a.m. On the 700 block of Stout Street, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. Craig code enforcement responded to at least 11 additional abandoned vehicle calls throughout Craig Tuesday.

10:05 a.m. On the 100 block of Colorado Street, police in Craig responded a fraud call.

11:32 a.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

11:43 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

3:06 p.m. Police in Crag responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

4:39 p.m. On the 70 block of Commerce Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint.

5:40 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a trespass call.

8:07 p.m. At Centennial Mall, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call.

Editor's note: Craig police were not immediately available Wednesday, March 6 to provide additional details on March 5 incidents.