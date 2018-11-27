Craig police continue to search for driver in hit-and-run: On the Record — Nov. 23 through 25

Craig Police Department

Friday, Nov. 23

7:59 p.m. On the 500 block of W. Victory Way, officers with the Craig Police Department spoke to a person who had lost a wallet. It had not been turned in.

12:04 p.m. At Loaf N'Jug, officers investigated a theft report. The incident is under investigation.

3:41 p.m. At Plan B Pawn Shop, a person was denied the purchase of a weapon in error. Officers spoke with both the person wanting to make the purchase and store staff to resolve the error.

3:48 p.m. On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers arrested a 39-year-old Craig woman on a warrant for fraud.

Recommended Stories For You

Saturday, Nov. 24

12:49 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers made a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 24-year-old Craig woman, who was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear.

2:44 a.m. Near the intersection of Seventh and Breeze streets, officers investigated a possible burglary. A caller reported a man in a red hooded sweatshirt was possibly breaking into vehicles. The caller wasn’t sure if anything was stolen.

2:26 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a theft report. Items were taken and returned.

9:36 p.m. In Woodbury Park, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. A couple of people were hanging out.

11:09 p.m. On the 700 block of Columbine Street, officers were called to assist with a drunken pedestrian. Officers contacted a man who said he would "take control” of the situation.

Sunday, Nov. 25

1:57 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash. A white sports utility type-vehicle struck a pedestrian, who was dragged. The pedestrian was transferred to the hospital with serious injuries. The Craig Police Department released a photo of the suspect vehicle and is asking the public for assistance with its on-going investigation

10:58 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash resulting in property damage. A vehicle pulling a trailer hit a light pole with the trailer resulting in minor damage to the pole.

11:51 a.m On U.S. Highway 40 near the Department of Transportation, officers contacted a motorist pulled onto the side of the road. The person needed to put oil in the car was back on their way.

2:53 p.m. On the 1900 block of Crocket Drive, officers responded to a report of suspicious people. A caller said people were walking around houses for sale taking pictures of the property. Officers contacted the realtor, who said no one was supposed to be on the property. The people taking photos were contacted, and officers learned they had a work order to do maintenance on the property.

6:48 p.m. Near the intersection of Victory Way and U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a crash between a black Nissan Pathfinder and a deer. The deer was alive but injured in the road. No one in the vehicle was injured, and the vehicle was OK to drive.

8:08 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and East 13th Street, officers received a report of a disabled vehicle. Upon investigation, they learned the driver was using the phone on the side of the road to get better reception.

10:18 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a caller who reported possible domestic violence in progress. The caller said a woman was "coming down the stairs hard" and screaming with her boyfriend behind her. The man left on foot. The woman was contacted and declined assistance from victim’s advocates.