Craig Police Department

Monday, March 11

7:53 a.m. On the 100 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property found or recovered call. A suspected counterfeit bill was turned in at the Public Safety Center.

8:23 a.m. On the 500 block of West Third Avenue, police responded to a report of a drug violation or incident. A backpack containing possible drug paraphernalia was turned in at the Public Safety Center.

11:21 a.m. On the 1300 block of East Victory Way, police responded to a fraud report. A prepaid debit card was received in the mail at a Craig residence that did not belong to the homeowner, so police advised the resident how to destroy or return the card.

12:08 p.m. At Loudy-Simpson Park, police conducted a traffic stop and assisted the Moffat County Sheriff's Office in a domestic incident.

4:07 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police responded to a report of a possible hit-and run-crash. The crash, which occurred at Walmart, was described as minor, and no citations were issued.

8:08 p.m. In Craig, police responded to a domestic violence report. The incident is under investigation, and no charges have yet been filed.

8:21 p.m. Near the intersection of Washington and East Fourth streets, police responded to an injury crash call. Upon investigation, officers found a car versus pedestrian incident wherein a male party was hit by a vehicle and transported with injuries to Memorial Regional Health. The driver remained on scene, and no citations have yet been issued.

10:25 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article. Upon investigation, officers found a new apartment manager had parked a vehicle on the premises.