Craig police conduct search warrant following Tuesday night stabbing

The Craig Police Department completed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a building on Taylor Street near City Hall following a Wednesday night stabbing at the same building, according to CPD Captain Bill Leonard.

Billy Jack Myers, 35, was arrested early Wednesday morning at the Hampton Inn following a stabbing incident in which he stabbed another party multiple times in an altercation inside the building at 403 Taylor Street, leading to the party being transported to Memorial Regional Health with non-life threatening injuries, according to Capt. Leonard.

The party was released from the hospital the same night.

On Wednesday, CPD obtained a search warrant for the building and brought a large force of officers to control the scene, leading to some community concern about the large police force present.

“The building owners denied entry in the past for incidents, so we went ahead and obtained a search warrant,” Capt. Leonard said. “It was a unique situation; we knew there were numerous individuals staying at the building and were likely not involved in the incident the night before, but we didn’t know the exact number of people there, so we utilized several officers to control the scene and allow other officers to search for the crime scene.”

Capt. Leonard added that officers were able to identify the crime scene and process the scene.

Myers is currently in Moffat County Jail and has been charged with second degree assault with a knife, and menacing.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com