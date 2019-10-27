Craig police collect dozens of pounds of medications for Drug Take Back Day

Members of Craig Police Department, Memorial Regional Health's Open Heart Advocates, Walmart, and Moffat County Coroner’s Office collected 66 pounds of expired medication as part of the DEA National Drug Take Back Day.

Andy Bockelman

Northwest Colorado agencies collected a sizable amount of substances and other materials Saturday, Oct. 26 as part of a nationwide effort.

During the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, representatives from Memorial Regional Health’s Open Heart Advocates, Walmart, Moffat County Coroner’s Office and Craig Police Department brought in 66 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter pills while in front of Craig’s Walmart.

The Drug Take Back Day occurs twice annually, with local agencies planning to offer the service again in April to help residents to safely dispose of materials.

“According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs,” the site takebackday.dea.gov states. “The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”

Capt. Bill Leonard said the effort was a success at the local level, allowing people to anonymously drop off expired medications they no longer needed but didn’t want abused.

The collection also brought with it a bundle of used needles, despite the items being among the list of items that would not be accepted.

Leonard said police will turn over the sharps to MRH for proper disposal.

“I’d still rather they get turned into us then be out on the streets,” he said.