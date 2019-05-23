Craig police cite minor in possession: On the Record — May 22﻿

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, May 22



8:38 a.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, Craig police responded to an agency assist call. Officers assisted Moffat County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant arrest at the Moffat County Courthouse.

9:52 a.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported the possible theft of an iPad at a local high school.

9:58 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Officers investigated a possible domestic violence incident and no charges were filed.

11:01 a.m. On the 400 block of Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Officers continue to investigate a possible assault at Correctional Alternative Placement Services.

1:04 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a license plate was taken from their vehicle and police continue to investigate.

4:06 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a burglary call. Officers investigated a burglary call, but no additional was available Thursday and police continue to investigate.

5:01 p.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. An officer assisted the local district attorney’s office in a warrant arrest of a 36-year-old Oak Creek woman on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

8:23 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Officers continue to investigate.

10:30 p.m. Near Murdoch’s and Frontage Road, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Officers issued one party a citation on a traffic violation and a minor on charges of minor in possession of alcohol.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 79 calls for service on Wednesday.

