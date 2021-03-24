Craig Police Captain announces his retirement from department

Craig Police Capt. Bill Leonard is retiring from the city’s department, effective immediately, according to a press release from the city of Craig Wednesday evening.

According to the press release, Leonard stated his intentions to retire to the city on Sunday, March 14.

“Captain Leonard advised the city of Craig of his intention to retire, stating he had enjoyed his 35 years honorably serving our community and that he appreciated all the opportunities he had received along the way,” the city said in its press release. “Captain Leonard will retire in good standing and he expressed his best wishes to the Craig Police department and the city of Craig moving forward. The city of Craig commends Captain Leonard for his 35 years of service to the citizens and staff of Craig.”





Leonard was previously placed on administrative leave by the city on Feb. 11, the same day former chief of police Jerry DeLong resigned from his post.

It remains unclear at this time why Leonard was placed on administrative leave.

