Craig police calls range from weeds to weapons arrest: On the Record — Aug. 26 to 29

Craig Police Department

Monday, Aug. 26

7:41 a.m. On the 100 block of Clay Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

9:42 a.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Drive, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call.

12:09 p.m. On the 2000 block of Willow, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation.

1:35 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A 38-year-old Craig woman was issued a citation on a charge of shoplifting.

1:45 p.m. On the 400 block of Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a fraud call.

3:00 p.m. On the 800 block of West Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call.

3:26 p.m. On the 200 block of Colorado Highway 13, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation.

3:46 p.m. On the 700 block of Country Club Drive, police in Craig responded to a fraud call.

6:24 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A 51-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from an outside law enforcement agency.

6:36 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they obtained a backpack and booked it into evidence for safekeeping.

7:01 p.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check. A 19-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

7:12 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 70 calls for service Monday.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

7:25 a.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a complaint call.

10:06 a.m. On the 900 block of Sloan Circle, police in Craig responded to a followup investigation.

1:19 p.m. Near the intersection of Ranney Street and West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

3:29 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Ninth Street, police in Craig responded to a community policing call.

4:41 p.m. On the 700 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a fraud call.

5:06 p.m. On the 300 block of Apple Street, police in Craig responded to a fire call.

5:20 p.m. On the 200 block of Mack Lane, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. A 58-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence per se alcohol, driving under restraining previous alcohol offense, and open container.

10:20 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A 32-year-old Walden woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 61 calls for service Tuesday.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

7:58 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and Northwest Auto Glass, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

10:44 p.m. On the 500 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. A caller reported damage to a cooking grill, but police were unable to determine a crime had been committed.

12:22 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a road rage call.

8:03 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. A 40-year-old Craig man was arrested on felony charges of criminal attempt, vehicular assault, and menacing with a weapon.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 25 calls for service Wednesday.

Thursday, Aug. 29

1:45 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a harassment call.

5:49 a.m. On the 700 block of Texas Avenue, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

9:12 a.m. At Country Club Heights, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer investigated a possible case of junk and trash.

10:20 a.m. On the 300 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer issued a verbal warning for high weeds.

11:15 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A 19-year-old Craig man was arrested on three warrants from an outside law enforcement agency.

11:36 a.m. On the 1000 block of Baker Drive, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. A community service officer red-tagged a vehicle for removal.

12:39 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a property lost call. A caller reported lost purse.

4:06 p.m. Near the intersection of Moffat County Road 7 and West Ninth Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

4:17 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call.

8:03 p.m. On the 700 block of Hospital Loop, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible dog bite case.

8:30 p.m. Near the intersection of US Highway 40 and Burns Equipment, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

9:00 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a kidnap call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 58 calls for service Thursday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties with a third-party vendor, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions.