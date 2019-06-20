Craig police break up street brawl in parking lot: On the Record — June 17 to 19

Craig Police Department

Monday, June 17

12:14 a.m. Near the intersection of West First Street and Colorado State Highway 13, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a bicyclist a citation. Police responded to at least one other traffic stop Monday.

6:58 a.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a harassment call. Craig police said a 34-year-old Grand Junction man was arrested on charges of attempted strong-arm robbery, harassment, and attempted aggravated motor vehicle theft.

10:16 a.m. On the 600 block of Riford Road, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said community services officers issued a Craig resident a citation.

11:07 a.m. On the 400 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Craig police said they investigated a possible sexual assault that was turned over to a law enforcement agency in Meeker.

3:57 p.m. On the 700 block of Ashley Road, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Craig police said a caller reported a vehicle backed into their fence and left the scene and police continue to investigate.

4:02 p.m. Near the intersection of West Eighth Street and School Street, police in Craig responded to a parking complaint. Craig police said community service officers red-tagged a vehicle for parking in the street without current plates.

4:27 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of an iPad from a vehicle parked at a local grocery store.

5:10 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Mack Lane, police in Craig responded to a complaint. Craig police said a caller reported a traffic complaint on a scooter that was weaving in and out of traffic, but when police responded, they were unable to locate a suspect.

11:15 p.m. On the 800 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said a caller reported someone had possibly been in their residence, but upon investigation, police found no crime had been committed.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 44 calls for service on Monday.

Tuesday, June 18

8:15 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a followup investigation. Craig police said a juvenile was reported as a runaway, but was later found and returned to their parents.

11:05 a.m. Near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said a driver was issued citations on charges of no insurance and invalid license plates.

1:21 p.m. On the 500 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported the theft of a bicycle that may have been recovered at a local pawn shop.

2:38 p.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a hit and run crash call. Craig police said a caller reported a driver struck another vehicle and fled the scene and police continue to investigate.

2:48 p.m. On the 500 block of Russell Street, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said a caller reported a vehicle hit a bay door, but no citation was issued.

6:14 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a motorist assist call. Craig police said they assisted a motorist whose vehicle had broken down in the roadway.

9:02 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a 28-year-old New Mexico man was arrested on charges of harassment, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, child abuse, and domestic violence.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 59 calls for service on Tuesday.

Wednesday, June 19

9:11 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Pershing Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said they issued a driver a verbal warning for a traffic violation. Craig police responded to at least five other traffic stops Wednesday.

10:06 a.m. On the 900 block of Rose Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a case of possible criminal mischief involving graffiti.

10:19 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they issued a verbal warning on charges of child abuse after a child was found unattended.

10:50 a.m. On the 600 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible trespass complaint.

11:56 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident. Craig police said they assisted the state parole board in the arrest of a 37-year-old woman on charges of possession of a controlled substance, distribution/manufacture/possession of a schedule I/II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

6:06 p.m. At Starbucks, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said a caller reported a found backpack at Starbucks, so police booked it into evidence for safe keeping.

6:40 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a threat call. Craig police said several adults and juveniles were issued citations on charges of fighting after a brawl in the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store.

8:53 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Police in Craig responded to at least one other domestic violence call Wednesday. Craig police said upon investigation, they found a verbal disturbance and no charges were filed or citations issued.

9:38 p.m. On the 200 block of Woodbury Drive, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. Craig police said a caller reported an SUV driving recklessly, but when police arrived, they found several parties harassing each other and issued verbal warnings for harassment.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 65 calls for service on Wednesday.