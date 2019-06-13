Craig police break up fight: On the Record — June 12

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, June 12

12:19 a.m. Near the intersection of Mack Lane and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a drunk driver call. Craig police said they located the vehicle, but were unable to stop the vehicle for any traffic infraction.

2:16 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said a caller reported a domestic disturbance, but when police arrived they found a verbal disturbance. Craig police said they later detained and released a male suspect and issued him a trespass notice.

2:31 p.m. At Sherwood Forest, police Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said a caller reported two juveniles in a fight. Craig police said they made contact with the juveniles and later issued verbal warnings for fighting after making contact with the juveniles’ parents.

4:11 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they assisted EMS personnel in on a medical call.

4:47 p.m. On the 600 block of Ledford Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call. Craig police said they contacted Colorado Parks and Wildlife in reference to a deer attack that occurred in the city limits.

4:59 p.m. At Northwest Storage, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a possible theft of items from a storage shed and police continue to investigate.

5:47 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a three-vehicle accident with no injuries and minor damage and two citations were issued to two seperate drivers.

9:21 p.m. On the 1200 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a hit and run crash call. Craig police said a caller reported a UTV driving carelessly that had possibly damaged property in the area and police continue to investigate.

10:04 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 westbound and milepost 92, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. Craig police said they made contact with the suspect vehicle and determined the female driver was not intoxicated.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 44 calls for service on Wednesday.

