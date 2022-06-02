Craig police ask for help after discovering counterfeit bills
Craig police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman suspected of passing counterfeit money at two businesses in Craig.
According to the Craig Police Department, the woman passed counterfeit bills at City Market at about 7:22 a.m. Saturday and then again at about 11:52 a.m. the same day at Walmart.
The department published an image from a City Market security camera on the department’s website Thursday while asking for the public’s help.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is encouraged to call Craig police at 970-824-8111 or submit a tip through the department’s website, CraigPolice.com.
