Craig police arrest woman on domestic violence charge: On the Record — Aug. 8 to 12

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Aug. 8

8:27 a.m. At the Moffat County Courthouse, police in Craig responded to a transport call. Craig police said they executed a warrant on a failure to appear charge at the Moffat County Courthouse.

10:04 a.m. On the 1000 block of Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. Craig police said a community service officer issued a verbal warning to a Craig resident on a charge of trash and other refuse at a local business.

10:33 a.m. On the 200 block of Woodbury Drive, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they booked a found bicycle into evidence for safe keeping.

10:41 a.m. Near the intersection of Green Street and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Craig police said they responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries and one party was issued a citation.

11:30 a.m. On the 1000 block of Crest Drive, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. A caller reported a window in their vehicle had been smashed out and police continue to investigate.

7:53 p.m. On the 800 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to an assault call. A caller reported a family member was assaulted, but police determined a crime had not been committed.

8:00 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a friend stole clothes from their closet, but police said they were unable to determine a crime had been committed, so they separated the two parties.

9:31 p.m. At Gino’s, police in Craig responded to an assault call. A caller reported an alleged assault, and police continue to investigate.

11:29 p.m. On the 3000 block of Douglass Street, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. A 38-year-old Craig woman was arrested on charges of crime of violation of a protection order and third degree assault – domestic violence.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 40 calls for service Thursday.

Friday, Aug. 9

12:44 a.m. Near U.S. Highway 40 milepost 92 westbound, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver. Craig police said they were unable to locate a suspect.

1:12 p.m. ON the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said no additional information was available Tuesday.

1:38 p.m. On the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 40 eastbound, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call.

7:10 p.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 44 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Aug. 10

12:23 p.m. At Loaf ‘N Jug, police in Craig responded to a complaint call.

1:24 p.m. On the 500 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

2:08 p.m. On the 900 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a harassment call.

4:43 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a missing person/runaway call.

6:18 p.m. On the 300 block of Colorado State Highway 13, police in Craig responded to a stolen vehicle call.

9:16 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Second Avenue, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A 35-year-old woman was arrested on charges of driving under restraint and turning movements and required signals.

10:04 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig made an arrest. Craig police said they executed a warrant arrest on a Craig resident for a warrant out of El Paso County.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 39 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Aug. 11

12:34 a.m. At The Popular Bar, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver call.

6:25 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a vehicle stolen call. Craig police said a caller reported a stolen vehicle that was later recovered in Routt County after a police pursuit.

4:10 p.m. On the 1000 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. Craig police said a caller reported a window in their vehicle had been broken out and police continue to investigate.

9:08 p.m. Near U.S. Highway 40 milepost 100, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 34 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, Aug. 12

6:23 a.m. On the 36000 block of Colorado State Highway 13, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

9:11 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call.

3:00 p.m. On the 1000 block of Schrader Avenue, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. Craig police said a community service officer red tagged a vehicle for removal.

3:04 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, police in Craig responded to an abandoned vehicle call. Craig police said a community service officer red tagged three vehicles for removal.

5:10 p.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check call. A 26-year-old Meeker woman was arrested on charges of driving under restraint and unlawful use of a controlled substance.

6:46 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

9:29 p.m. Near the intersection of Tucker Street and East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 45 calls for service Monday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties with a third-party vendor, the Craig Police Department was unable to access many of the above calls and their descriptions Tuesday, Aug. 13.

