Craig police arrest four during weekend: On the Record — March 29 through 31

Craig Police Department

Friday, March 29

11:41 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, officers with the Craig Police Department received a report of a stolen bicycle and are investigating the incident.

12:22 p.m. On the 300 block of Ranney Street, a FedEx truck reportedly backed into a Centurylink box. No injuries were reported.

6:02 p.m. On the 300 block of Cedar Court, officers arrested a 34-year-old transient man on two failure to appear warrants.

8:21 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, a man previously trespassed from the business was reported. He had left before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Recommended Stories For You

Saturday, March 30

9:09 a.m. At Taco Bell, officers arrested a 25-year-old Craig man on three warrants, including contempt of court out of Moffat, and two failure to appear warrants out of Routt County.

10:26 a.m. On the 500 block of School Street, a person reported her cellphone had been stolen. Officers are investigating.

12:16 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest but were unsuccessful.

2:43 p.m. In Craig, a person reported finding foil and dirty needles. They were collected and safely disposed of by officers.

4:18 p.m. On the 300 block of Rose Street, a generator was reportedly stolen from a backyard shed. The incident is under investigation.

4:28 p.m. At City Park, a bicycle was found and was taken to the Public Safety Center for safekeeping.

8:13 p.m. On the 300 block of Hawthorn Street, a 59-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday, March 31

9:43 a.m. On the 2100 block of Baker Drive, officers arrested a 41-year-old Craig man on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender and violation of bail bonds.

12:19 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, a man reportedly struck a woman. The man was not at the scene when officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

12:58 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, a 55-year-old Craig woman was arrested on a warrant out of Moffat County.

5:47 p.m. On the 700 block of Riford Road, officers are investigating a cold hit-and-run crash. The owner of a Dodge Journey reported her vehicle had white scrapes on it. She was uncertain when the crash might have happened.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 43 calls for service on Friday, March 29, 46 calls for service on Saturday, March 30, and 40 calls for service on Sunday March 31.