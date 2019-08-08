Craig police arrest 52-year-old on multiple charges: On the Record — Aug. 6, 7

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Aug. 6

1:27 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they investigated a domestic violence incident but made no arrests.

6:25 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Mack Lane, police in Craig responded to a road rage call.

11:40 a.m. On the 300 block of Colorado Highway 13, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A Craig woman was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

1:09 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. A 52-year-old man was arrested on a charge of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief, harassment, tampering with a motor vehicle x2, and second-degree criminal trespass.

2:17 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sex crime.

5:08 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a threat call. Craig police said they conducted a welfare check on a Craig man.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 53 calls for service Tuesday.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

10:07 a.m. On the 1000 block of Crocket Drive, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported their vehicle had been broken into and items stolen from their vehicle.

11:29 a.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, police responded to a fraud call.

1:57 p.m. On the 2000 block Baker Drive, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint.

2:38 p.m. At the Moffat County District Attorney’s Office, police in Craig responded to a harassment call.

5:06 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they acquired some stolen property and were able to trace it back to a previous property stolen from a vehicle case.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 37 calls for service Wednesday.