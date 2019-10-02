Craig police arrest 26-year-old on host of drug charges: On the Record — Oct. 1

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Oct. 1

8:35 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A 25-year-old Craig woman was arrested on a Craig municipal warrant.

10:13 a.m. Craig police responded to a child abuse/neglect call.

12:04 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation. A juvenile was issued a citation on a charge of unlawful acts – tobacco.

3:21 p.m. On the 1000 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

4:42 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A 26-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, third degree criminal trespass, theft $50<$300, second-degree assault, unlawful distribution/manufacturing/sale of a controlled substance – heroin, unlawful distribution/manufacturing/sale of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of crime of violation of bail bond conditions. Craig police also arrested a 47-year-old Craig woman on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 49 calls for service Tuesday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access many of the above calls and their descriptions.

