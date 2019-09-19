Craig police arrest 24-year-old on false imprisonment charge: On the Record — Sept. 17, 18

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Sept. 17

12:57 a.m. Near the intersection of First Avenue and B Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call.

2:26 a.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a reported drunk driver.

10:07 a.m. On the 200 block of Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a robbery call.

12:37 p.m. Near the intersection of Ledford Street and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

1:32 p.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Road, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer issued a verbal warning to a Craig resident for an abandoned vehicle.

3:45 p.m. Near the intersection of Mack Lane and West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

7:30 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a disturbance call. A 24-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of third-degree assault, false imprisonment, obstruction of a telephone service, and criminal mischief.

8:02 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 55 calls for service Tuesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

3:18 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call.

7:19 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Ledford Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

9:15 a.m. On the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint.

10:49 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation. A school resource officer issued a juvenile a citation on a charge of unlawful acts – tobacco.

1:26 p.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Steele Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A 61-year-old man was issued a citation on a charge of improper plates attached, obstructing a peace officer, no proof of insurance, and driving without vehicle registration.

5:33 p.m. On the 500 block of Legion Street, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

7:57 p.m. At Woodbury Park, police in Craig responded to a criminal mischief call.

9:40 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 52 calls for service Wednesday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions.

