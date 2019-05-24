Craig police arrest 19-year-old on domestic violence charge: On the Record — May 23

Craig Police Department

Thursday, May 23



7:00 a.m. Near the intersection of First Street and U.S. Highway 40, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Officers investigated an accident between two pickup trucks with no injuries and no airbag deployment. Police continue to investigate.

7:32 a.m. On the 30000 block of Routt County Road 179, police in Craig responded to an assault call. Police turned over a case of possible assault to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office

8:29 a.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a lost property call. A caller reported a lost iPad.

12:03 p.m. On the 700 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

1:55 p.m. On the 800 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a weapon violation call. Officers continue to investigate a firearms denial at a local pawn shop.

11:15 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Officers investigated a domestic incident and arrested a 19-year-old Craig man on charges of domestic violence and violation of a restraining order.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 51 calls for service on Thursday.

