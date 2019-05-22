Craig police alert community to sexually violent predator

Craig Police Department is notifying community members of a sexually violent predator who has relocated to Craig.

John R. “Butch” Sims, 52, is currently on parole in the Craig area after multiple convictions, including a misdemeanor charge of assault, sexual exploitation of a child, attempted sexual assault of a child, and failure to register as a sexual assault offender.

Sims is a white male, five feet, six inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, with distinguishing scars on his right wrist and left shoulder, according to the Wednesday news release from CPD.

Sims’s current address, which is required to be released as part of notification, is 2690 W. US Highway 40, Room 208.

John R. “Butch” Sims

Courtesy Photo

Sims is under multiple parole conditions, including GPS monitoring; no direct contact with children other than his own as supervised by a parole officer; no unsupervised internet access; no consumption of alcohol, marijuana, or illegal drugs; no frequenting of liquor establishments; no access to firearms or other deadly weapons; and no contact with previous victims.

Parties determined to be a sexually violent predator are required to register with local law enforcement and re-register every 90 days for life. Local law agencies are also required to notify Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Following community notification, residents may request information on the SVP, including any updates on if the predator changes residences or employment or leaves the area.

Craig Police Department reminds community members that vigilantism, harassment, threats, or other intimidation of offenders are “counter-productive to the best interest and safety of the community.”

“Such activity is criminal, and subjects could face prosecution,” the release stated.

For more information, contact Capt. Bill Leonard at 970-826-2367 or bleonard@craigpolice.org.