Craig police aid county in vehicle chase: On the Record — April 10

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, April 10

8:38 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, officers of the Craig Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Craig man for a warrant from another agency.

12:40 p.m. In Craig, officers received information from another agency on a person who might be in the area wanted by another agency.

3:30 p.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe2Tell report. It was one of two such reports made on Wednesday and both are under investigation.

6:22 p.m. On the 500 block of Ranney Street, officers assisted a caller to alert the city about a possible water or sewer leak.

7:02 p.m. Near the intersection of Maple Street and Moffat County Road 7, police officers assisted Moffat County Sheriff's Office with a vehicle that did not stop. As a result, a woman was arrested. No other details were available on Thursday.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 51 calls for service on Wednesday, April 10.