Craig police, agencies hosting Drug Take Back Day Oct. 26

As part of a national effort to curb abuse of medications, Northwest Colorado agencies are seeking help from residents.

Memorial Regional Health’s Open Heart Advocates, Walmart, Moffat County Coroner’s Office and Craig Police Department will host the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Craig Walmart, near the front of the store at 2000 W. Victory Way.

The Drug Take Back Day occurs twice annually in April and October.

“According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs,” the site takebackday.dea.gov states. “The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”

Organizers will accept prescription and over-the-counter pills and other legal medicines that are no longer needed, for proper disposal with no questions asked.

Certain items will not be accepted, including illicit drugs, needles, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, pressurized canisters, and chemotherapy materials and other radioactive substances.

For more information, call 970-826-2367.