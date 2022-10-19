Craig Pizza Hut closed suddenly by corporate

Pizza Hut is no longer answering its phone after the store was suddenly closed on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

An employee at the Pizza Hut in Craig confirmed that the store is being closed, effectively immediately, though the Craig Press could not reach a corporate spokesperson for a statement.

The local number for orders and deliveries, 970-824-6531, was no longer taking calls as of Wednesday, and Pizza Hut’s online locator shows that the Craig location is temporarily closed for “maintenance,” and not currently accepting online orders.

The Craig Pizza Hut is owned by the Flynn Restaurant Group, which purchased hundreds of restaurant locations in a 2021 acquisition after the previous franchisee, NPC International, filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

CNBC reported in August 2022 that NPC planned to close 300 locations and put the remaining 937 locations for sale.

In the 2020 CNBC report, it was anticipated that the initial NPC closures would impact the dine-in locations, since the company’s transition to focus on delivery and carry-out was accelerated by COVID-19.