Craig Peewee hockey team to host West Elk: Bulldog Sports — Week of Nov. 14, 2018
November 14, 2018
Wednesday
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School winter sports parent meeting at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball league at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Friday
3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball practice at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
7 p.m. Turkey Bowling at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Saturday
9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball at Steamboat Springs
Sunday
9 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. West Elk at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
None
Tuesday
None