Craig Peewee hockey earns championship at ‘Tis the Season home tourney

Craig Youth Hockey Association's 12U Peewee players and coaches celebrate a championship for the home 'Tis the Season Tournament.

Courtesy Photo

With speed, strength and plenty of scoring, the teamwork of Peewee players in Craig Youth Hockey Association helped athletes provide each other with a big early Christmas gift.

The 12 and under Craig Cougars finished their three-day ‘Tis the Season Tournament with an undefeated run, winning all five games against visiting teams across Friday through Sunday to claim a championship.

Cougars first made their mark with their first win of the season Friday afternoon in a 6-0 shutout against the Ashley Valley Raptors of Vernal, Utah.

The streak continued Saturday with back-to-back victories against Rock Springs, Wyoming as Craig kids earned a 5-0 W over the Miners’ Red team and a narrower 6-5 win against the Black team.

Sunday morning saw players claim a 3-2 win against the Northern Colorado Junior Eagles to secure a spot against Rock Springs Black in the finals, which they won 6-1.

The ‘Tis the Season event also featured plentiful games for CYHA’s 10U Squirts, who went 1-3 for the weekend.

Squirts took a 5-3 win against Nederland — their first of the year — and apart from an 8-5 defeat to Vernal, subsequent losses were tight in terms of score, 4-3 against Foothills and 5-4 with Northern Colorado.

Craig Press will have a larger recap of the tournament.