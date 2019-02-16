Craig PD working with Steamboat PD on counterfeit bills: On the Record — Feb. 14

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Feb. 14

12:27 a.m. Police in Craig responded to Northwest Storage for a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article call. Police said a suspicious party was getting items from a storage shed. Officers determined the party had permission to the storage shed.

5:09 a.m. Near the intersection of Colorado Highway 13 and Pineridge Drive, police responded to a property damage crash call. A Jeep reportedly collided with a deer, and the deer ran away, leaving damage to the Jeep.

5:52 a.m. On the 1300 block of West Victory Way, police responded to a hit-and-run crash. Someone reportedly hit the propane tank cage at Kum & Go, then left the scene. The incident is under investigation.

6:06 a.m. On the 400 block of Stout Street, police responded to a report of an assault. The victim reported their roommate had assaulted them, but the victim told police they did not want to make a report.

7:17 a.m. On the 800 block of Finley Lane, police responded to an animal complaint call. Some Craig residents left town and were coming back, but were unable to make it back due to a highway closure. Craig police said they provided care to two dogs until the owners returned.

8:23 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police responded to a weapons violation call. Officers assisted transferring a firearm to the Museum of Northwest Colorado.

9:10 a.m. Near the intersection of Stock Drive and East Victory Way, police responded to a two-vehicle crash with no injuries. Both vehicles were drivable, and no citation was issued.

10:31 a.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police responded to an alleged drug violation or incident. A juvenile was issued a marijuana citation.

11:40 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police responded to a report of the possible theft or loss of a license plate. The matter is under investigation.

5:25 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police responded to a property damage crash call. Upon arrival, officers found a crash at City Market between two pickups. There were no injuries, and the vehicles were drivable. No citation was issued.

10:57 p.m. On the 800 block of Ranney Street, police responded to a report of a possible counterfeit bill. The case was referred for collaboration with law enforcement in Steamboat Springs, where the transaction occurred.