Craig PD responds to multiple road rage calls: On the Record — March 25

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, March 26

12:23 a.m. On the 400 block of Barclay Street, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. Craig police said a person set up a tent near a Craig resident's property, but when police approached, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside.

1:50 a.m. On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a noise complaint. Craig police said a caller reported blaring music. Upon arrival, police spoke to the owner and the owner turned down the music.

10:08 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a Safe2Tell call. Craig police responded to at least four additional Safe2Tell calls Tuesday.

10:49 a.m. On the 600 block of School Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported a microphone had possibly been stolen. Police said they continue to investigate.

Recommended Stories For You

12:25 p.m. Near the intersection of West Fourth Street and Ranney Street, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. Craig police said no additional information was available Wednesday.

12:42 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash. Craig police said at least one citation was issued, but no additional information was available Wednesday.

3:03 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a possible drunk driver call. Craig police said a caller reported a male party stumbling after getting out of a bright-colored Chevy at the east Kum & Go. Police later made contact with the possible vehicle but were unable to make contact with anyone inside the residence where the vehicle was parked.

3:32 p.m. Near the intersection of Colorado Highway 13 and Murdoch's, police in Craig responded to a road rage call. Craig police said a caller reported a blue minivan was texting and driving, weaving all over the road. Police said they were unable to make contact with the vehicle after searching the area. Craig police responded to at least three additional road rage calls Tuesday.

8:54 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said a baggie with possible methamphetamine was found by a caller, so police responded to the location and booked the baggie for later destruction.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 52 calls for service on Tuesday.