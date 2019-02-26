Craig passerby asleep in car gets wake-up call from police: On the Record — Feb. 25

Craig Police Department

Monday, Feb. 25

12:32 a.m. On the 600 block of Wickes, police in Craig responded to a report of a disturbance. The initial call was in regard to a disturbance involving a possible weapon at an apartment. Police made contact with residents at the apartment, but determined another apartment was the possible source of the disturbance. Officers were unable to make contact with residents of the second apartment and are now investigating a male party for possibly making a false report.

1:36 a.m. In Craig, police executed a warrant and arrested a 20-year-old Meeker woman on an outside warrant.

12:49 p.m. On the 500 block of West First Avenue, police responded to an animal complaint. A stray cat reportedly bit a female resident, breaking the skin. Police said the cat's possible owner was left notice to contact police. Officers responded to at least six other animal complaint calls Monday.

12:59 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police responded to a liquor/tobacco violation call. A school resource officer issued a tobacco citation on the middle school campus.

7:18 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a property recovered/found call. Police received a backpack and are trying to find its owner.

10:32 p.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds, police responded to a report of a suspicious person, vehicle, or article. Officers made contact with a passerby who was sleeping in his vehicle. No action was taken.