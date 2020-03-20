Craig Parks & Rec cancels multiple programs due to COVID-19 concerns

Players and coaches with Hayden Outdoors Farm & Ranch Real Estate celebrate their undefeated season with the Craig Parks and Recreation 8- to 10-year-old youth baseball league.

Andy Bockelman

The Craig Parks & Recreation Department added to the ever-growing list of local cancellations and postponements Thursday, canceling six recreational activities, while also shutting down its rentals program.

In a press release Thursday, the department stated the following:

“With latest information and recommendations from state and federal agencies as well local health officials, Craig Parks & Recreation Department has decided to cancel the following programs: T-BALL, MACHINE PITCH, 8-10 AND 11-12 BASEBALL, GIRLS SLOWPITCH SOFTBALL AND ACTIVE OLDER ADULT PROGRAMMING. The Center of Craig rentals have been cancelled until May 15. This is in an effort to keep our community and participants safe.

Moving forward, Craig Parks & Recreation Department will continue to monitor and adhere to recommendations from the agencies listed above for future programming and events.

Stay tuned for updates at our Parks & Recreation Facebook page at City of Craig Parks and Rec. as well the City’s website at http://www.ci.craig.co.us. To access online registration, please go to https://ccoc. maxgalaxy.net or paper registrations will be made available in the breeze way at City Hall.

During this time, we encourage the public to enjoy their park systems, trails and bicycling throughout our community. Stay positive as we are all in this together!”

