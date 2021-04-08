Craig Parks and Recreation extends Fast-pitch Softball registration deadline

The Cool Water Grille Skyhawks battle it out in the semifinals with the Western American Drilling Mustangs during the Craig Parks and Recreation slow-pitch softball tournament. (Andy Bockelman / Craig Press File)



Craig Parks and Recreation has extended the deadline to register for Fast-pitch Softball to Sunday, April 11.

Parks and Recreation has seen a low turnout in registration for fast-pitch softball to date, leading to the decision to extend the registration deadline four days in hopes of seeing an increase in registration to help the league be successful.

To register for fast-pitch softball, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/craigparksandrec/home .

For more information, contact Craig Parks and Recreation at 970-826-2006 or 970-826-2029.

