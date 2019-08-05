Craig Parks and Rec soccer league keeps kicking to season’s end

After a month on the fields of Woodbury Sports Complex, members of Craig Parks and Recreation’s youth soccer league have no doubt met a lot of goals.

The program — featuring teams for ages 13 and under, U10, U8 and U6 — had a busy summer instilling a love for the sport as coaches and players wrapped the season in the past week.

At the youngest age level, establishing fundamentals like teamwork and ball control was key, said coach Kristina Weston, though one element was trickier than others.

“The toughest part is probably focus,” she laughed. “As long as they’re going the right way and trying, you can’t ask for much more.”

Weston’s Bucaneers fell 3-2 in their final game to the Bruins, but a round of ice cream sandwiches met players nonetheless.

Weston added she enjoyed coaching daughter Keira in the sport.

“You’re consciously thinking ‘no favoritism,’ and making sure you’re being fair, but it’s always good having one of your own on the team,” she said.

At the U8 level, Taytum Smercina’s Cobras finished the summer undefeated, complete with a 5-4 win over the Blast.

The incoming Moffat County High School sophomore — whose older sister Ebawnee was overseeing the U13 group, the Rapids — was a bit emotional saying farewell to the athletes after spending six weeks with them in practices and games.

“Super-proud of them, I had a lot of fun,” she said. “They taught me more than I taught them, honestly.”