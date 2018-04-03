Craig Parks and Rec seeking signups for baseball, softball, t-ball, coach pitch

The deadline is approaching as Craig Parks and Recreation seeks participants for the spring and summer sports of baseball, softball, coach pitch and t-ball.

T-ball is available for boys and girls ages 5 and 6 and coach pitch for ages 7 and 8. Teams will begin practicing in early May with games Tuesdays and Thursdays at Woodbury Sports Complex.

Player eligibility is based on their age as of Aug. 31, 2018.

Slow-pitch softball is open to girls ages 8 to 18, practices starting in early May, games Tuesdays and Thursdays at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Craig Youth Baseball is open to ages 8 to 13. Games will take place Mondays and Wednesdays at Woodbury, Loudy-Simpson and in Hayden.

Volunteers are encouraged to help the season go smoothly.

Boys and girls ages 7 to 15 will also have the option of signing up for the Spartan Baseball Clinic hosted April 28 by the Colorado Northwestern Community College baseball team, the cost $25 and the deadline to register April 18.

Registration is $45 for the t-ball and coach pitch seasons, and $50 for softball, all with the deadline April 4. Baseball is $60, the deadline April 11. Late registration will be accepted for several days after the deadline with a $10 fee.

For more information, visit Craig Parks and Recreation at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.