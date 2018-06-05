Craig Parks and Rec hosting free Thursday movie ‘Despicable Me 3’
June 5, 2018
Families looking for some fun in the coming weeks are in for some double trouble.
Summer's Movie in the Park series starts with a Thursday screening of "Despicable Me 3" in Breeze Street Park.
Admission is free for the film, which begins at dusk, roughly 8 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring their own seating.
The movie — a cartoon featuring reformed supervillain and father Gru (voice of Steve Carell) who meets his long-lost twin brother — is sponsored by Craig Parks and Recreation and Yampa Valley Bank.
Similar screenings will take place later this summer, including "The Lion King" in July.
For more information, call 970-826-2004 or visit Craig Parks and Rec’s Facebook page.