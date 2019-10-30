Craig Parks and Recreation's basketball leagues for grades three through six are underway.

Andy Bockelman

Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

None

Friday

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football at Rifle

Saturday

9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball vs. Meeker and Steamboat Springs in Steamboat Springs

Sunday

None

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football at Fruita Monument High School

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.