Craig Parks and Rec hoops underway: Bulldog Sports — Week of Oct. 30, 2019
Wednesday
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
None
Friday
7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football at Rifle
Saturday
9 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball vs. Meeker and Steamboat Springs in Steamboat Springs
Sunday
None
Monday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football at Fruita Monument High School
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
The coming week in sports for Craig and Moffat County.