Craig Parks and Rec gathering input about city recreation system

CRAIG — The Craig Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to provide input about upcoming updates to the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Center of Craig, the department will hold a public meeting to gather input regarding the city’s parks and recreation system.

The meeting will begin with a brief presentation; then, the public will be given the opportunity to provide input on what they enjoy most about the parks and recreation system, what needs to be changed or improved at existing facilities and what could be added.

Attendees will also learn about the planning process, existing facility inventory and trends affecting outdoor recreation at the meeting. Input gathered during this meeting and others, yet to be announced, will be used to update the city’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Master Plan, which was created in 2002.

Light refreshments will be served.

“Craig's parks and recreation system is critical to residents' quality of life, economic development and environmental and social health,” the department wrote in a news release. “The developed parks system and neighborhood parks allow residents daily access to the outdoors and promote neighborly interactions. Additionally, the community's outdoor lifestyle positions the city to attract high-quality employers and tourism revenue that sustains local businesses.”

The Master Plan will identify a long-range vision, with specific goals and priorities for a network of parks, community facilities, bikeways, open spaces and recreational corridors, according to the news release.

The city is working with agency partners and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board throughout the process. Craig Parks and Recreation is encouraging residents to voice their opinions to Advisory Board members at any time during the planning project.

During the next few months, the team will explore enhancing existing and future facilities; analyze construction, operation, and maintenance funding; and identify priorities and actions through an implementation plan based in reality.

“Public input is a critical part of this planning process,” the department wrote in the release.

The department said there will be multiple opportunities, including online surveys, for the community to weigh in on needs, goals and recommendations.

For more information, contact Alicia Baker at 970-826-2029 or abaker@ci.craig.co.us or Dave Pike at 970-826-2006 or dpike@ci.craig.co.us.