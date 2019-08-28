Craig Parks and Rec Doak Walker football gets going: Bulldog Sports — Week of Aug. 28, 2019
Wednesday
TBD Moffat County High School boys golf at Rifle Creek Golf Course
TBD Craig Middle School cross country, football, and volleyball practice at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.
5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation Doak Walker third- and fourth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
TBD Moffat County High School spirit clinic at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
TBD Craig Middle School cross country, football, and volleyball practice at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.
4 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School spirit tryouts at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
TBD Craig Middle School cross country, football, and volleyball practice at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.
4:30 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Central Wyoming College at Western Wyoming Community College Tournament in Rock Springs, Wyoming
6:30 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Central Wyoming College at Western Wyoming Community College Tournament in Rock Springs, Wyoming
Saturday
TBD Low Down Couples Showdown Tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
TBD Moffat County High School volleyball at Soroco Tournament in Oak Creek
11 a.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Mozier FC at Western Wyoming Community College Tournament in Rock Springs, Wyoming
Sunday
TBD Low Down Couples Showdown Tournament at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Colorado Highway 394
Monday
6:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Tuesday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys soccer vs. Fruita Monument at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
5:15 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 250 Mack Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at West Grand High School in Kremmling
7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at West Grand High School in Kremmling
New teachers in Moffat County School District share their motivations
As the new school year starts in full swing, so too do Moffat County School District’s new faculty and staff, who bring unique perspectives about their roles as educators. There are more than 20 new additions to MCSD professional staff with many coming from various parts of the country to offer their expertise from different education fields.