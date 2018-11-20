Craig Parade of Lights to provide bright start to holidays

CRAIG — Downtown Business Association’s annual Parade of Lights will brighten up the night and kick off the holiday season in Craig this Saturday evening.

“A Christmas Parade for Everyone” starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, and will feature glowing goodness and yuletide cheer along the city streets.

Floats will line up at 5 p.m. at the Craig Middle School parking lot. The parade will travel south on Yampa Avenue, west on Victory Way, north on Ledford Street, west on Eighth Drive and Schrader Avenue, south on Finley Lane, and conclude at the old Safeway parking lot.

DBA is seeking individuals and community organizations interested in entering floats in the event. Pre-registration is required, and entry is free.

Prizes will be awarded for the best floats:

• $100 cash and traveling trophy for Best of Parade

• $50 in Spree Bucks for second and third place

• $100 cash from Yampa Valley Electric Association for the entry with the brightest lights

Registration forms are available at Community Budget Center, 555 Yampa Ave.

For more information, call 970-824-7898.