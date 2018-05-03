Craig optometrists, patients fill food pantry

CRAIG — More than 175 pounds of non-perishable food items were donated to the local food bank in April after optometrists asked patients to bring donations to appointments.

Eyecare Specialties ran the food drive in April.

“I want to thank Drs. Craig Eckroth and Natalie Hansen, of Eyecare Specialties, and their staff for sponsoring a food drive. As patients were called during the month and reminded of their appointment, they were also informed about the ongoing food drive. As an incentive, those who participated were entered into a drawing for a chance to earn a $150 gift certificate,” said Interfaith Food Bank volunteer Bonnie Hampton.

The effort gathered more than 175 pounds of donated food.