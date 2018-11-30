Craig officers investigate tip on possible hit-and-run vehicle: On the Record — Nov. 29

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Nov. 29

12:23 a.m. Near the intersection of East Fourth and Tucker streets, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person. The reporting person said someone had driven by several time and suspected they were attempting to take something off a snow machine. Officer contacted the party and learned he was the owner of the machine in question.

8:04 a.m. In Craig, officers responded to a Safe 2 Tell report. CDP received two additional Safe 2 Tell calls Thursday, and all are under investigation.

9:03 a.m. On the 300 block of School Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. The reporting party thought the vehicle might have been involved in a recent hit-and-run incident. Officers determined it was not the suspect vehicle.

10:20 a.m. On the 1100 block of Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of possible harassment. The reporting person said someone was having a third-party contact them in violation of restraining order. The incident is under investigation.