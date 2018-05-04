Craig officers investigate alleged drug violation — On the Record, Thursday, May 3
May 4, 2018
Craig Police Department
Thursday, May 3
8:06 a.m. In Craig, officers with the Craig Police Department investigated an alleged drug violation.
12:46 p.m. In the 600 block of Lincoln Street, officers investigated a vehicle crash involving property damage.
1:24 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.
2:35 p.m. In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers investigated a trespassing report.
3:45 p.m. In the 500 block of Rose Street, officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle.
4:15 p.m. At East Sixth and Tucker streets, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person, vehicle or article.
6:25 p.m. In the 800 block of West First Street, officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle.
6:46 p.m. In the 500 block of Victory Way, officers investigated a report of harassment.
7:28 p.m. In the 1000 block of School Street, officers investigated a report of fraud.
9:23 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of child abuse or neglect.
11:16 p.m. In the 500 block of First Avenue, officers investigated a report of harassment.