Craig officers investigate alleged drug violation — On the Record, Thursday, May 3

Craig Police Department

Thursday, May 3

8:06 a.m. In Craig, officers with the Craig Police Department investigated an alleged drug violation.

12:46 p.m. In the 600 block of Lincoln Street, officers investigated a vehicle crash involving property damage.

1:24 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.

2:35 p.m. In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers investigated a trespassing report.

Recommended Stories For You

3:45 p.m. In the 500 block of Rose Street, officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle.

4:15 p.m. At East Sixth and Tucker streets, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person, vehicle or article.

6:25 p.m. In the 800 block of West First Street, officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle.

6:46 p.m. In the 500 block of Victory Way, officers investigated a report of harassment.

7:28 p.m. In the 1000 block of School Street, officers investigated a report of fraud.

9:23 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of child abuse or neglect.

11:16 p.m. In the 500 block of First Avenue, officers investigated a report of harassment.