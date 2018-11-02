Craig music teacher Eric Warner grows from being ‘challenging student’ to challenging Ridgeview students

Carter: I enjoy playing piano and playing with younger kids. Orvis: Playing video games all day and riding bikes with my friends.

Describe the interests and activities you enjoy outside of school.

What do you like the most about your school? Carter: That we have strict teachers and nice teachers. Also a nice principal. Orvis: I like to learn at school.

Teryn Carter: My favorite subject is music, because of my piano teacher and I love to play the piano. Gage Orvis: My favorite thing is music because it’s smooth.

What is your favorite subject and why?

Ridgeview Elementary School music teacher Eric Warner chose to spotlight fifth-grader Teryn Carter and third-grader Gage Orvis, “because they are both hard workers and willing to try things, even though they may mess up.”

CRAIG —Eric Warner acknowledges he was a “challenging student” in his youth, but these days, he’s challenging Ridgeview Elementary students to create music. Craig Press caught up with Warner recently to talk about his career in teaching

Craig Press: Have you taught in other places besides Moffat County? If so, where?

Eric Warner: Yes, my first teaching job was Stocco Junior High School in Stocco, West Virginia. I then moved through various teaching positions and ages. My last position was a small K-8 charter school in Colorado Springs.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

It was the best job offer after my last school closed. I stayed because I like the job and community.

How has your education, training, and work experiences qualified you for your role?

Recommended Stories For You

I received a bachelor’s of science in music education K-12 from West Virginia Institute of Technology. That, with several years of teaching general classroom and music classes, set me up for success.

What do you do if your students don't "get it?"

I re-teach using a different method.

If a visitor came to your classroom or office and took a photo, what would her or she see in that photo?

Students engaged in creating music.

How do you measure your success as an educator?

When a student comes back to me and says they used what I taught them.

How are you involved in the community outside school?

I am a member of the Yampa Valley Brass Ensemble, Cedar Mountain Strings Ensemble, the Christmas Cantata Choir, and am playing in the pit orchestra for the high school musical “Cinderella.”

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.