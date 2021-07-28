Craig municipal election nominations open next week

Council Chambers at City Hall

Courtesy photo

In one of the first steps toward Election Day this November, the City Clerk’s office has announced that nomination petitions will be available for circulation on Aug. 3.

According to a press release from the clerk’s office, there are four Councilmember positions and the mayor position set to be on the ballot. Nomination petitions must be filed with the City Clerk’s Office no later than Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m.

To qualify to run, candidates must be at least 25 years old on Election Day, be a registered elector and have lived within Craig city limits for at least one year immediately prior to Election Day. Currently, incumbents up for nomination are Mayor Jarrod Ogden and city councilmembers Andrea Camp, Chris Nichols, Bruce Cummings and Ryan Hess.

The City of Craig Regular Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. For further information, voters can contact Liz White at 970-826-2008 or lwhite@ci.craig.co.us .