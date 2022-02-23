Craig moving toward advisory committee on economic development

The mayor's gavel sits at the dais at Craig City Hall.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

The city of Craig’s economic development department will soon begin assembling its economic development committee.

Economic Development manager Shannon Scott said at Tuesday’s city council meeting that the discussion about the committee had been tabled until council decided which council members would be on certain committees throughout Craig.

“I think the purpose is to serve as more of an advisory committee to council, to make decisions based on the Moffat County Transition Plan, and then ultimately have those decisions ratified by council, so that way, everybody gets fair representation and a vote on those decisions,” Scott said. “So again, we’re going to work on establishing bylaws for that advisory committee to make it a little bit more formal and official to set forth expectations and things like that.”

Council members Chris Nichols and Steve Mazzuca agreed that having members of the community apply to be on the committee would bring perspectives to the group that might otherwise have been overlooked. Council member Sean Hovorka said it would also eliminate any perception that council members are using the committee for personal advantage.

“Along with the posting, we’ll put forth some recommended subject matter for these folks to kind of look at as far as potential qualifications that they may need or have in order to serve on that committee,” Scott added. “So if that’s the route we want to take, I think ultimately, I’d like to have that advertisement out as quickly as possible.”

Ideally, Scott said that they will have names for the committee by the end of March so that council can approve members at the first council meeting in April. That way, EDC meetings can begin since the last meeting was last November.