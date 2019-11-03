Craig, Moffat County officials to discuss museum funding

Officials with the City of Craig and Moffat County will host a joint meeting this week regarding funding for Museum of Northwest Colorado, according to a notice from the city.

The meeting takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 in the City Hall basement conference room at 300 W. Fourth St.

“There may be three or more City Council members in attendance at this forum,” the notice said. “No formal action will be taken.”