Craig middle-schoolers treat first responders to breakfast

CRAIG — There are few better ways to show appreciation for someone than to treat them to a hearty breakfast.

And that's just what students at Craig Middle School did Friday morning for first responders serving Moffat County.

"We thought we'd do a first responder breakfast to show the kids what being a first responder is and how important it is to the community," said Mark Clemmons, CMS counselor, who helped organize the event.

Clemmons acknowledged that some of the students were "a little intimidated, at first" at the idea of serving breakfast to a roomful of police officers, but added it was also important to show his young charges that first responders "aren't just police."

In terms of that goal, the event was a success, as Clemmons estimated at least 30 first responders, including personnel from Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and several area firefighting organizations turned out to enjoy a breakfast prepared and served by the students and get to know the youngsters a little better.

Eight-graders Jayden Wilson and Dylan Gonzales said they enjoyed the breakfast, particularly having the opportunity to meet and talk with the first-responders, though they weren't able to agree on which of them was better at cracking an egg.

"He can't even crack an egg," Dylan said, motioning to Jayden.

"Yeah, actually, I can," Jayden protested.

But on a more serious note, both boys recognized the event was not about cracking eggs; it was about showing gratitude.

"I really appreciated the opportunity to cook food and show our appreciation for the people who protect us," Jayden said.

Contact Jim Patterson at 970-875-1790 or jpatterson@CraigDailyPress.com.