Craig Middle School wrestling battles at Braves Invite

A Saturday stretch in Montrose had Craig Middle School wrestlers outside their usual circle of competition and staying strong against some unfamiliar foes.

CMS placed second as a team during the Centennial Braves Invitational, complete with four champions on the day and seven more grapplers ending on the podium.

At the 85-, 90-, 155- and 170-pound classes, respectively, Colt Call, Kaden Hixson, Billy Lawton and Blake Hill each went undefeated to place first in their brackets.

Each 4-0, Call, Hixson, Lawton combined for seven falls altogether, while Hill won every match by pin, three of which came under one minute.

Three of the Bulldogs went to the finals only to take the silver, as Noah Duran (80), Brody Wiser (85) and Keegan Herod (105) all placed second for the weekend.

The tournament’s structure put those defeated in the semifinals directly in the bout for third place, with Brendon Wait taking fourth in the 120 class.

Recommended Stories For You

After early losses in the tourney, three CMS athletes made their way to the consolation finals, as Tyren Schaefer (105) and Hunter Faulk (170) went 4-1 and Ian Hafey (145) 3-1 to each end a long day in fifth.

The Bulldogs accumulated 248 points overall, finishing as runner-up among 16 teams, behind only Durango’s Miller Middle School. Adding to the tally with individual wins were Caden Lytle (70), Klayton Baker (95), Trayson Carlson (95), Osbaldo Quintana (110), Kannon Gustin (115), Cesar Quezada (115), and Wade Karo (115).

Craig wrestlers will be back in tournament mode this weekend with the Soroco Invite in Oak Creek, followed by March 14’s East Grand Invite Round Robin in Granby with the regular season wrapping up March 16 during the district tourney in Meeker.